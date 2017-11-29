City Council votes to name Sky Harbor's Terminal 3 after John McCain

The Phoenix City Council voted Wednesday evening to formally name Terminal 3 at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport after Sen. John McCain.

The vote was unanimous.

Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton had proposed naming of the terminal in honor of the senator.

Stanton has said, "Giving something back to an American hero, a former naval aviator and a 30-year member of the U.S. Senate is the least we can do."

[RELATED: Phoenix mayor wants Sky Harbor's Terminal 3 named for McCain]

Terminal 3 at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is undergoing a $590 million renovation that's expected to be completed by 2020.

Terminal 4 is named after another long-serving Republican senator from Arizona who also ran for president - Barry Goldwater, who died in 1998.

Like Goldwater, McCain served our nation as a military aviator, was nominated by his party for president, and has been elected to represent Arizona in the United States Senate five times.

The 81-year-old McCain was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer earlier this year.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.