Cavalia horse show returns to Scottsdale

Cavalia: Odysseo, one of the most critically acclaimed performances in the world, is galloping back to Scottsdale this winter.

The equestrian and acrobatics performance will debut on February 21 and is made up of 65 horses and 50 performers. Tickets for 12 shows are on sale now, and the show extends into March, with the last performance taking place on March 18.

The White Big Top will soon be raised near Scottsdale Road and the Loop 101, where it will contain state-of-the-art projection technology, three-stories of stage room, and a small lake that will be filled with 40,000 gallons of water.

The performance showcases the relationship humans and horses have with one another while embracing themes of nature and acrobatics with the help of new-age technology, live musicians, and 12 different breeds of horses.

The show is a work of art for all that attend and not just those who love horses. The acrobatics, artistry, and sheer thrill of the show provides an exciting environment for everyone.

Cavalia has performed in the Valley twice before, making this the third trip the event has come to Scottsdale.

Presale tickets are available now for a 15 percent discount, and prices start at $39.50.

VIP packages are also available, where attendees can be served dinner, acquire the best seats in the house, and tour the on-site stables after the show.

To find tickets, or learn more about the show, visit www.cavalia.com.

