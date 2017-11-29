3 On Your Side

Bringing the holidays 'back to the basics'

Holiday shopping can be really stressful. There’s a lot of thought put into shopping. But a financial coach here in the Valley says it doesn’t have to be that way. 

“This is the time of year where people are more stressed, more panicked,” say Kelsa Dickey. 

With all the shopping and gift giving this time of year, it's easy to lose sight of what we're really supposed to be celebrating.

“I think nowadays it has turned into materialism, consumption, more is better.”

Kelsa Dickey is a financial coach here in the Valley and says it might be time to reconsider how we observe the holidays. For instance, she says it all starts with money.

“Add some traditions that are fun and don't cost any money.” 

Dickey recommends adding a new tradition that has nothing to do with spending money.

“Really just simplifying what the holidays are all about and we can start by adding those types of experiences in without taking anything away just yet.” 

For instance, Dickey recommends coming up with a special "family movie night."

“You could watch “A Christmas Story” or “Elf.” Really, any Christmas story maybe one from your childhood that you want your children to watch.”

This may sound like a no-brainer, but Dickey says families should make Christmas tree decorating more of a fun family event instead of simply rushing to get the tree up.

“So maybe have a night where you all sit around and drink egg nog and hot chocolate around a fire or a night where you all decorate the tree together.”

When it comes to food, Dickey recommends families should collectively try new recipes in the kitchen.

“Make something special every night together. Maybe you all cook together or decorate cookies together.”

And, of course, whatever you do as a family she says, make it interactive.

“Play board games, trivia games, left center right, dice games, Yahtzee. Pretty much any game you wanna come up with that year and whoever wins that game gets a gift card and then the whole day is spent playing board games.”

And finally, Dickey says to manage expectations and consider setting a present limit.

“So maybe one of the tricks is you buy four gifts: Something they want, something they need, something to wear and something to read. The idea is every year they come downstairs and they expect to see four gifts and they don't expect to see 100 one year and then 102 next and that sort of thing where you feel like you have to keep overcoming what you did the year before.”

