Crash between semi & pickup truck kills 3 near Maricopa

A crash between a semi and a pickup truck south of the Valley Wednesday left three people dead and one injured.

The accident happened on SR 347 at Casa Blanca Road near Maricopa.

The three victims were riding in a Ford Ranger truck southbound on SR 347 when, for an unknown reason, the vehicle crossed the median and went into oncoming traffic northbound, where it was struck by an empty semi truck.

The victims killed were said to be two men and one woman, all in their 20s.

Another male passenger was transported to Chandler Regional Hospital.

The semi driver was not injured.

Traffic was restricted in the area as DPS began investigating what led to the deadly crash.

