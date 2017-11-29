Woman reunites with mother after 51 years of searching

Woratzeck met her mother, nieces and nephews while she was in Arizona. (Source: CNN)

After searching for her mother for over five decades, Cindi Woratzeck was able to reunite with her mother with a little help from social media.

Woratzeck had been separated from her mother at the age of 2. She was raised by her father and had been searching for her ever since.

The reunion started with a comment on Facebook. Woratzeck had seen a post about another family reunion and commented on the post about how happy she was for the family. She also noted that she was looking for her own mother, and that is when HeVonte Robinson chimed in the conversation.

“Within 10 hours, he called me and had every single record of her,” said Woratzeck. From that point, she was able to contact her mother and fly to Arizona to meet her for the first time.

Woratzeck met her mother, nieces and nephews while she was in Arizona.

Robinson, the man behind the reunion, is a private investigator. He said he’s always happy to reunite families.

"It amazes me every time; it never ceases to amaze me. I could do a million and the millionth one will still amaze me," said Robinson. He has helped Woratzeck and others like her to find loved ones free of charge. He has helped connect four families this past year.

"It's just a good bubbly feeling that you get connecting people, and being a part of that. It's a blessing to be a blessing," said Robinson.

Woratzeck and others who have been helped by his kindness say they hope their story can encourage others to keep searching.

“Keep praying and hoping and just don't give up because they are out there," Woratzeck said.

Other family reunions:

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.