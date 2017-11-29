Chandler's Tumbleweed Tree lights up the night

The Parade of Lights begins at 7 p.m. and the parade route will start at the corner of Arizona Avenue and Frye Road. (Source: City of Chandler)

A tumbleweed rolling across a dry desert doesn’t say holidays to most people, but to the people of Chandler, tumbleweeds have signaled the holidays for years.

Chandler’s Tumbleweed Tree is a tradition that started back in 1957 and is expected to draw in more than 12,000 people this year. The tree lighting and Parade of Lights will be on Saturday, Dec. 2 with festivities starting at 4:30 p.m. The Parade of Lights will begin at 7 p.m. and end with the lighting of the Tumbleweed Tree around 8 p.m.

While waiting for the parade to start kids can begin preparing for Santa. Kids can go to Santa’s House to meet the big guy and get their picture taken with him for free. To make sure Santa doesn’t forget what the kids want for Christmas, they can write him a letter and drop it in his mailbox. You can also send your little elves to Santa’s Workshop to make an ornament for the Christmas tree.

For the adult’s entertainment, there will be various dance performances leading up to the parade as well as the Chandler Symphony.

