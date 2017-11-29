Statewide holiday DUI enforcement campaign kicks off

As we enter into the holiday season, law enforcement agencies across Arizona are launching an effort to keep drunk drivers off the road.

On Wednesday, the Governor's Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) and officials from other enforcement agencies kicked off this year's Statewide Holiday DUI Enforcement and Sober Designated Driver campaigns.

Speakers at Wednesday's press conference included Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone and Phoenix Police Department Chief Jeri Williams.

"We are all committed to making sure that we prevent harm from coming to our communities," said Chief Williams.

Penzone says impaired driving is not bad judgment; it's bad behavior. He said we are all responsible for "showing through example that impaired driving is unacceptable."

"This holiday season, law enforcement officers will be out in full force looking for drunk and impaired drivers," said Alberto Gutier with the Governor's Office of Highway Safety. "We want to remind people to enjoy the Holiday season, but do so responsibly by getting a sober designated driver, not a DUI."

