Scottsdazzle kicks off the holidays in Scottsdale

There will be events throughout the month of December, leading up to the holidays. (Source: City of Scottsdale)

The tree is already lit at the Scottsdale Waterfront. (Source: City of Scottsdale)

Scottsdazzle has officially lit its one-of-a-kind tree and is ready to continue with its holiday festivities.

This weekend Scottsdazzle will host an event for the adults with Santa Wine Around. The Dec. 2 event will start at 6 p.m. and feature the Scottsdale Wine Trail wineries for a wine tasting extravaganza. If guests show up dressed as Santa or Mrs. Claus, they will receive a commemorative wine glass.

There will be events throughout the month of December, leading up to the holidays, including canal concerts, a pageant honoring Our Lady of Guadalupe, an art walk, Cowboy Christmas, a holiday sugar plum fairy festival and a live nativity with an adult choir. To learn more about the events, visit scottsdazzle.com.

If you can’t make one of the events, you can view some of the art pieces and decorations set up for the season. Along the Waterfront canal banks are two art installations. Prismatica features 25 revolving prism sculptures that visitors can turn to make the colors move. The kaleidoscope’s effects reach a crescendo after sunset and the rotations of the prisms trigger bell music. Reflecting Rising is a suspended kinetic sculpture.

Downtown Scottsdale is decorated for the holidays. Guests can see view the tree, with over 1 million customizable lighting options, on the Soleri Bridge or they can see the life-size menorah at Civic Center Plaza as it is lit nightly during Hanukkah.

