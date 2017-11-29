Garbanzo Bean and Pine Nut Soup, Farro Salad with Cranberry Balsamic Dressing & Spicy Rosemary Olive Oil Potatoes

Garbanzo Bean and Pine Nut Soup

Just a bit of heat with a drizzle of Fresh Crush Jalapeno Oil finishes this hearty soup.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons Queen Creek Olive Mill Balanced extra virgin olive oil

1 1/2 cups finely chopped red onion

Coarse salt and freshly ground pepper

4 cloves garlic, finely chopped (about 1 rounded tablespoon)

1 sprig of fresh chopped parsley

5 large fresh basil leaves chopped

1 sprig of fresh chopped oregano

Small sprig of fresh chopped rosemary

1 can stewed tomatoes (about 15 ounces)

2 cans (about 15 ounces each) garbanzo beans, drained and rinsed

4 cups chicken broth

Kosher Salt

Fresh ground pepper

1/4 cup pine nuts, toasted, plus more for serving

Sliced avocado, for serving

Fresh graded parmesan cheese

Directions

Heat EVOO oil in a medium pot over medium heat. Add onion, season with salt and pepper, and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened and golden, about 8 minutes. Add garlic and fresh herbs and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add tomatoes, beans and broth; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer until beans are heated through about 10 minutes; let cool 10 minutes.

Using a stick blender add some of the pine nuts and process until beans are coarsely chopped but not pureed (do not over process). Season with salt and pepper and rewarm in pot. Divide soup among 4 bowls and serve with remaining pine nuts, avocado, and finish with parmesan cheese.

Farro Salad with Cranberry Balsamic Dressing

This ancient Italian wheat grain remains a bit chewy when cooked, rather than soft and mushy. Using a very good olive oil in the dressing is the key!

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients

1 cup farro

1 cup apple cider

2 teaspoons kosher salt, more as needed

2 bay leaves

1/2 cup Queen Creek Olive Mill Balanced Extra Virgin Olive Oil, plus 1 teaspoon

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon Queen Creek Olive Mill Cranberry White Balsamic Reduction

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, shaved

1/2 cup chopped pistachio nuts

2 cups arugula leaves

1 cup basil leaves, torn

1/2 cup mint leaves

3/4 cup halved cherry or grape tomatoes

1/2 cup thinly sliced fennel

Fresh ground Himalayan salt, for finishing

Directions

For the Farro

In a medium saucepan, bring farro, 1 teaspoon olive oil, apple cider, salt, bay leaves and 2 cups water to a simmer. Simmer until farro is tender and liquid evaporates, about 30 minutes. If all the liquid evaporates before the farro is done, add a little more water. Let farro cool, then discard bay leaves.

To Serve

In a salad bowl, whisk together olive oil, lemon juice and Peach White Balsamic Reduction and a pinch of salt. Add farro, cheese and pistachio nuts and mix well. Just before serving, fold in arugula, herbs, tomatoes, fennel and salt to taste.

Spicy Rosemary Olive Oil Potatoes

Yield: About 4 cups

1 1/2 pounds small red or white-skinned potatoes (or a mixture)

1/8 cup Queen Creek Olive Mill Fresh Crush Rosemary Olive Oil

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoons minced garlic (3 cloves)

2 freshly chopped Jalapeño peppers seeds removed

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Cut the potatoes in quarters and place in a bowl with the Fresh Crush Rosemary Olive Oil, salt, pepper, garlic and Jalapeño. Toss until the potatoes are well coated. Dump the potatoes on a baking sheet and spread out into 1 layer skin side down; roast in the oven for 45 minutes to an hour, or until browned and crisp. Remove the potatoes from the oven, salt generously.