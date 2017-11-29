New parking-meter app 'Parkmobile' starts Friday

Starting Friday, Dec. 1, Phoenix drivers will be able to start using a new, pay-by-phone parking app for parking meters.

It's called Parkmobile.

The city's current pay-by-phone app for parking meters, Pango, expires Nov. 30.

[RELATED: Forget loose change! Pay for parking with your cell phone]

The City of Phoenix has selected Parkmobile to replace Pango.

Parking meter management crews are set to begin updating the payment option information on parking meters to reflect Parkmobile as the new pay-by-phone app option. All existing forms of payment (credit and debit card, coin) for parking meters will continue to remain available.

But starting Dec. 1, the city's parking meters will no longer accept pay-by-phone payments through the Pango app.

The Parkmobile system will also allow restaurants, shops and other businesses provide complimentary parking validation to their customers via prepaid codes.

The Parkmobile app is currently used in the city of Tempe and in other major cities across the U.S.

For additional information about Parkmobile or to download the Parkmobile app, visit the Parkmobile website at us.parkmobile.com.

For more information about the city's on-street parking facilities visit phoenix.gov/streets/parking-meters or contact the city's parking manager at 602-262-6284.

[RELATED: Parking app causes ticket problem in downtown Phoenix]

Starting December 1 parking meters in #PHX will no longer accept mobile payments made thru the Pango app & pay-by-phone payments for parking meters will only be accepted via the Parkmobile app - download the #Parkmobile app today pic.twitter.com/XCKuD0ltfD — PHX Street Trans. (@PHXStreetTrans) November 28, 2017

Starting December 1, #Parkmobile becomes the new pay-by-phone app for parking meters in #PHX - download the app today https://t.co/i2dZXtp1Yv pic.twitter.com/D94Luz4wxC — PHX Street Trans. (@PHXStreetTrans) November 28, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.