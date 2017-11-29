The Tempe Festival of the Arts is back for a weekend of outdoor fun

For the 49th year, downtown Tempe is hosting the Fall Tempe Festival of the Arts starting Friday, Dec. 1 until Sunday, Dec. 3. Enjoy food, art and live music on Mill Avenue for a weekend of artsy-farsty fun.

New to the festival is the “Unplugged Lounge,” featuring a live session of local guitarists like William Eaton, John Calvert, Stan Sorenson and more.

Do you hear that? It's the FULL entertainment lineup for the #TempeArtsFest next weekend in #DowntownTempe -- check it out!https://t.co/IIHxmQy9YQ pic.twitter.com/Dd3CnpuYLT — Tempe Art Fest (@TempeArtFest) November 20, 2017

Admission is free and will be open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The arts festival draws local and national juried artists along with as many as 225,000 attendees from across the nation. The event is easily accessible via the Valley Metro Light Rail. The award-winning Tempe Festival of the Arts features holiday gift items including handmade art pieces, jewelry, home decor, snacks, food trucks and two local beer and wine gardens.

