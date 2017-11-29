2 suspects arrested after deadly attempted robbery in Gilbert

Gilbert police say two suspects have been arrested in a fatal attempted robbery in Gilbert.

This happened Monday night around 9 p.m. at the victim's home near Guadalupe and Gilbert roads.

A witness called 911 after seeing the victim, 27-year-old Shane Mullins, being physically attacked by two assailants.

According to the police documents, the witness said "the suspects then took the male inside of the residence via forcibly opening the rear door of the residence, and dragging him inside while continually assaulting the victim."

Once officers got to the home and went inside, they found Mullins tied up.

"Inside of the residence, the officers observed a white male with his hands and feet bound with cords and rope," the police documents stated. "They used extension cords found inside of the residence to tie up the deceased and a bandana to shove into the deceased's mouth to muffle his screams."

The victim was not breathing.

"The bound male, later identified as the deceased victim, did not have a pulse, and was moved to the front of the residence where lifesaving efforts were attempted," stated police documents. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say that officers then heard noises coming from overhead and discovered two men hiding in the attic.

Both men were arrested at the scene.

The suspects have been identified as 20-year-old Torre Sanders and a 17-year-old.

[RAW VIDEO: Initial court appearance for Torre Sanders]

Police say it appears the pair intended to rob Mullins and steal drugs and other valuables from the home.

The juvenile suspect told police that he and Sanders had been watching the victim for a week as they planned a robbery, according to police documents. The documents also state they went to the house with intention to commit "crimes of assault, kidnapping, and robbery."

The cause of death has not yet been confirmed, but Gilbert police say it appears the actions of the suspects "while they were inside the home, directly contributed to the death of Shane Mullins."

Click HERE for PDF of police documents.

