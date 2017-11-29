Jaime's Local Love: UnderTow

Jaime's Local Love: UnderTowPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Crash between semi & pickup truck kills 3 near Maricopa
Crash between semi & pickup truck kills 3 near Maricopa
A crash between a semi and a pickup truck south of the Valley Wednesday left three people dead.More >
A crash between a semi and a pickup truck south of the Valley Wednesday left three people dead.More >
Lost SD card found: Do you recognize someone in these photos?
Lost SD card found: Do you recognize someone in these photos?
A Tempe man is looking to find the owner of an SD card filled with some very special memories.More >
A Tempe man is looking to find the owner of an SD card filled with some very special memories.More >
Nurse accused of helping inmate escape for sex on several occasions
Nurse accused of helping inmate escape for sex on several occasions
Katherine Leanne Heckman, 38, is charged with two counts of first-degree sexual misconduct with an inmate and two counts of aiding escape from prison.More >
Katherine Leanne Heckman, 38, is charged with two counts of first-degree sexual misconduct with an inmate and two counts of aiding escape from prison.More >
Pedestrian struck, killed on westbound I-10 in Tempe
Pedestrian struck, killed on westbound I-10 in Tempe
The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on westbound Interstate 10 in Tempe.More >
The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on westbound Interstate 10 in Tempe.More >
Charges against mom who tried to record bullying of daughter are dropped
Charges against mom who tried to record bullying of daughter are dropped
When Sarah Sims' daughter complained she was being bullied in elementary school, the Virginia mother grew concerned.More >
When Sarah Sims' daughter complained she was being bullied in elementary school, the Virginia mother grew concerned.More >
Neighbors' petition could shut down family's massive Christmas light display
Neighbors' petition could shut down family's massive Christmas light display
A Connecticut family's intricate Christmas display could be forced to turn off its 300,000 lights after complaints from neighbors.More >
A Connecticut family's intricate Christmas display could be forced to turn off its 300,000 lights after complaints from neighbors.More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix area couple in land dispute with real estate company
Phoenix area couple in land dispute with real estate company
A Valley couple says the land they thought they bought, and the land they actually purchased, were completely different parcels.More >
A Valley couple says the land they thought they bought, and the land they actually purchased, were completely different parcels.More >
Driver said man shoots himself in back of Uber SUV
Driver said man shoots himself in back of Uber SUV
This has to be one of the strangest cases involving an Uber ride.More >
This has to be one of the strangest cases involving an Uber ride.More >
2 suspects arrested after deadly attempted robbery in Gilbert
2 suspects arrested after deadly attempted robbery in Gilbert
Gilbert police say two suspects have been arrested in a fatal attempted robbery in Gilbert. This happened Monday night around 9 p.m. at the victim's home near Guadalupe and Gilbert roads.More >
Gilbert police say two suspects have been arrested in a fatal attempted robbery in Gilbert. This happened Monday night around 9 p.m. at the victim's home near Guadalupe and Gilbert roads.More >
Indian surgeons remove 263 coins, 100 nails from man's stomach
Indian surgeons remove 263 coins, 100 nails from man's stomachA man who went to the doctor in India complaining of abdominal pain was found to have nearly 12 pounds of metal objects in his stomach.More >A man who went to the doctor in India complaining of abdominal pain was found to have nearly 12 pounds of metal objects in his stomach.More >
Dog heading home after spending 8 days in car with dead owner
Dog heading home after spending 8 days in car with dead owner
A dog being reunited with her owner is giving a happy ending to a tragic story.More >
A dog being reunited with her owner is giving a happy ending to a tragic story.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
3 killed when semi T-boned pickup truck near Maricopa
3 killed when semi T-boned pickup truck near Maricopa
Three people were killed when a semi truck T-boned a pickup truck on SR 347 near Maricopa.More >
Three people were killed when a semi truck T-boned a pickup truck on SR 347 near Maricopa.More >
RAW VIDEO: Initial court appearance for Torre Sanders
RAW VIDEO: Initial court appearance for Torre Sanders
RAW VIDEO: Initial court appearance for Torre SandersMore >
RAW VIDEO: Initial court appearance for Torre SandersMore >
VIDEO: Uber driver says car is totaled after rider shot himself
VIDEO: Uber driver says car is totaled after rider shot himself
An Uber driver said her car is a total loss after a man accidentally shot himself. (Tuesday, November 28, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Man searches for family after finding SD card full of pictures
VIDEO: Man searches for family after finding SD card full of pictures
A Valley man is on a mission to find the owner of an SD card with some very special family moments. (November 29, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Woman, girl struck by truck in north Phoenix
VIDEO: Woman, girl struck by truck in north Phoenix
A woman is in critical condition after she and an 11-year-old girl were struck by a truck in north Phoenix on Wednesday, police said. (November 29, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Phoenix Children's Hospital dropped from Obamacare
VIDEO: Phoenix Children's Hospital dropped from Obamacare
The Phoenix Children's Hospital won't be part of the federal health care marketplace next year. (Wednesday, November 29, 2017)More >
The Phoenix Children's Hospital won't be part of the federal health care marketplace next year. (Wednesday, November 29, 2017)More >