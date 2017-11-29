Jaime's Local Love: UnderTow

The Valley’s only subterranean Tiki Bar, UnderTow, is a national award-winning lounge. This place is a true experience where you will have a 90 minute voyage "at sea".

UnderTow is hidden away under a former oil change garage turned trendy coffee shop. There is no sign for UnderTow so you have to know to enter Sip Coffee and Beer to find the underground tiki bar.

Founded by Jason Asher and Rich Furnari, UnderTow is designed to resemble the cargo hold of a centuries-old clipper ship, from the wood-planked walls and ceilings, to the hand-carved tiki decor and the digital TV portholes that make it seem like the ship is sailing across the open ocean, or experiencing a cannonball battle with pirates. Not only will you see the cannon battle and storm the ship must pass, you will hear the sounds and feels the rattles through special effects.

Featuring a mix of classic and modern twists on traditional tiki cocktails, UnderTow’s new hardbound menu showcases exotic imported goods such as Asian citrus and teas, tropical orchid flowers and a globe-straddling collection of rums and other fine spirits.

The Smoking Cannon is a beverage that comes with a show-- it's smokin'!!! Asher and Furnari are the men behind the nationally acclaimed craft cocktail bar, Counter Intuitive, and they are bringing their creativity in cocktails to UnderTow as well.

Reservations are recommended! This place is awesome!

UnderTow Tiki Bar:

Open daily, Monday through Thursday 4 p.m. to midnight, Friday and Saturday 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Sunday 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Located at 3620 E. Indian School Rd. (beneath Sips Coffee & Beer Garage)

Phone: 602-753-6504

MAKE A RESERVATION TO SECURE YOUR PLACE ON THE BOAT AT: www.undertowphx.com for more information.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/drinkundertow

Twitter: @drinkundertow

Instagram: @undertowphx

