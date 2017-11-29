Wednesday, November 29

Wildlife World Zoo: Waylon Baby Warthog

Prepare to fall in love with this wild member of the pig family. Meet Waylon. He's only two weeks old, and is the newest member of Wildlife World Zoo. He is much smaller and friendlier than you'd expect. We learn all about him, and how one day he'll grow to be some 300-pounds.

Warthog :

Found in the sub-Sahara in Africa

A wild member of the pig family

Females are around 150lbs

Males can get over 300lbs

Tusks are used for digging and defending themselves

2 pair of Tusks, top is big bottom are sharp

Tails of have the tuft of hair and stick straight up when they run.

Omnivores eating grass, roots berries and other fruits and insects’ eggs and even carrion

Diet is seasonally variable depending on what's available

Although they can dig their own burrows they typically occupy abandoned burrow from animals such as the aardvarks

When feeding they often kneel and crawl around, they have calloused pads on their wrist to protect them when crawling and kneeling around

Back into burrows so they are less vulnerable and able to protect themselves if needed

Wallow in the mud to cope with the high Temps and huddle together to cope with the cooler Temps

Humans, lions, leopards, hyenas and crocs

Their primary defense is to flee however mommy warthogs will defend their piglets very aggressively and will even charge predators

Females and young live in groups called sounders

5-6-month Gestation

2-4 piglets are average

They are doing well in protected land reserves but not so well in areas that are not protected

15 years

Only pigs in the world that can live in an environment that has little to no water several months out of the year

Females only have 4 teats and each piglet has its own teat and nurses exclusively from it, even if one dies, none of the other piglets will nurse from that teat.

Poor vision but good sense of smell and hearing

Local Love: UnderTow

The Valley's only subterranean Tiki Bar, UnderTow is a national award-winning lounge hidden away in the basement of a former oil change garage turned trendy coffee shop. Founded by Jason Asher and Rich Furnari, UnderTow is designed to resemble the cargo hold of a centuries-old clipper ship, from the wood-planked walls and ceilings, to the hand-carved Tiki decor and the digital TV portholes that make it seem like the ship is sailing across the open ocean, or experiencing a cannonball battle with pirates.

Featuring a mix of classic and modern twists on traditional tiki cocktails, UnderTow's new hardbound menu showcases exotic imported goods such as Asian citrus and teas, tropical orchid flowers and a globe-straddling collection of rums and other fine spirits.

UnderTow is celebrating its one-year anniversary with a new handwritten, hardbound menu brimming with 38 handcrafted cocktails (including 25 all-new recipes), plus expanded hours (now open daily) and a new happy hour offered Monday through Friday (4-6 pm). And new, improved nautical special effects for this subterranean bar carved into a former oil change garage bay and designed to resemble the cargo hold of a centuries-old clipper ship, including digital TV portholes that make it seem like the ship is sailing across the open ocean.

Get into the Holiday spirit at Illumination

It's time to get into the holiday spirit, and you can do it from the comfort of your own car. We head over to Illumination: Symphony of Light at 1-17 and Jomax. It's Arizona's largest holiday drive-thru light show that uses the most advanced hardware and software lighting in the world.

Protect yourself while shopping this holiday

With all the holiday shopping you might be doing this season, the last thing you'd want to think about, is having to protect yourself. But, it's a stark reality. At Krav Maga studio in Peoria, they're teaching women how to protect themselves, learn awareness skills, and the principles for dealing with an attack.

With the holiday shopping season rapidly approaching there will be an increase in robberies again this year.

Join like-minded women in a 4-Week Women's Krav Maga Self Defense Course every Wednesday night beginning 11/8/17 thru 11/29/17 from 8:15pm - 9pm.

During the course you develop awareness skills will learn principles to deal with attacks involving strikes, chokes, knives, and guns from a standing position and on the ground.

Cost is only $35 for all four weeks! You can't beat this special.

Spanish Christmas breakfast with Santa

Experience a Spanish Christmas feast with a full breakfast buffet loaded with delicious fruits, breads, scrambled eggs, French toast, smoked bacon and crispy hash browns at the Montelucia. The crown jewel will be a full array of traditional Spanish holiday sweets including Pestinos, Turron, Marzipan and Polvorones. Children will be able to join Santa for cookie decorating and creating their own Moravian Star ornament before departing with Spanish candies and new holiday stories.

Breakfast with Santa is every Saturday December 2nd -23rd

Photos with Santa, children can decorate cookies and decorate and take-home Moravian star ornaments

Spanish inspired holiday treats, breads and foods

On property guests can see the largest Moravian Star ornament hanging from the sky at 7ft by 7ft

Christmas Idea House opens its 60th home this weekend

It has become a holiday tradition and lures thousands of visitors each year who crave something truly unique for the holidays. It is the Christmas Idea House, the primary fundraiser for Desert Club, a 70-year-old, all-volunteer women's service organization. The event is held at a different luxury home each year in locations throughout the East Valley, and this year, the theme for the 2017 Christmas Idea House is "Believe," and will be located in a "destination to remember."

· Buy tickets to tour the home where you can purchase the Christmas décor, gifts and food

· All proceeds from Christmas Idea House go to providing scholarships for graduating high school students

- Parking for event will be at Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, 20464 E. Riggs Road

- The cocktail soiree, brunch and lunch are sold out.

- Opens for public Friday, 4 pm-8 pm, Saturday, 9 am-4 pm

- Tickets are $12 at door, bring a canned food item to get $2 off

Human Nature performs before their AZ PBS special

They've become known around the globe for their distinctive harmonies and their hit show JUKEBOX can be seen nightly at The Venetian in Las Vegas. They have a new PBS special filmed at The Venetian that airs tonight on Arizona PBS at 7pm and they are here to give us a sneak peak of their new album. They will be back in the Valley for three shows in March.

Human Nature “Jukebox In Concert from The Venetian"

Arizona PBS

Wednesday, 11/29 at 7:00 pm

Valley Shows

March 18-19, 2018 (2 shows)

-Wickenburg, AZ

-Del E Webb Center

March 20, 2018 (1 show)

-Mesa, AZ

-Ikeda Theatre

Tax planning tips for 2017

Reminder for tax-payers about making those year-end charitable donations and important tax planning tips before the end of the year. We speak to local Tax Attorney Kristin Gentile White to sort it all out.

The 5 most important tax planning tips for 2017:

(1) Save your last paystub of 2017 paid in 2017; and for all jobs in 2017

(2) Pay State estimated tax payments by 12/31/2017 (so you can deduct in 2017) - Federal estimated tax payments are due 1/15/2018

(3) Tax Credits: lots of varying options so be prepared to get all of them you can

(4) Clean out closets and donate non-cash contributions - Take pictures, make an inventory list and use the thrift shop values guides

(5) Pay January Mortgage payment in December with time to clear your account.

Other options to consider/remember when looking for deductions:

Medical bills

Save large ticket item receipts for possible sales tax deduction

Get receipts for cash contributions OR don't pay cash, write checks since it creates a paper trail

Volunteer expenses and charitable miles

Consider paying property taxes due in March, in December

'The Bodyguard, The Musical' opens to sold out Tempe crowd

The star of the show, Grammy winner and recording artist Deborah Cox joins us to talk about playing the iconic role based on the famous movie.

The Musical is based on the smash hit film, the award-winning musical tells the story of former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, who is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Each expects to be in charge; what they don't expect is to fall in love. A breathtakingly romantic thriller, THE BODYGUARD features a host of irresistible classics including Queen of the Night, So Emotional, One Moment in Time, Saving All My Life, Run to You, I Have Nothing, I Wanna Dance with Somebody and one of the biggest selling songs of all time I Will Always Love You.

The show runs thru Sunday, December 3rd and tickets are still available at www.asugammage.com.

The Prince Harry nuptials has us seeing diamonds

As the world watches the news of newly engaged couple Prince Harry and former actress Meghan Markle, it's the ring and the romance we can't help but become mesmerized with. It's got us seeing diamonds! We go to the experts at Robbins Brothers Jewelry for the latest trends in engagement rings just for the ladies.

