City of Mesa hopes to attract businesses with new industrial facility

The City of Mesa broke ground on the Falcon Field Business Center Tuesday morning. The city hopes the center will bring in new industrial businesses.

The center will be a 96,000 square foot facility designed to attract manufacturing and distribution users.

"Falcon Field Business Center will be an excellent addition to Mesa," Mayor John Giles said. "The decision by EastGroup Properties to bring a new light industrial facility for aerospace and defense companies to the Falcon Field District is a great endorsement for our business-friendly environment."

The development will be located near Falcon Field Airport, Boeing and Loop 202 to provide easy access to all parts of the Valley.

"The future of the Falcon Field District continues to shine brightly as we add another feather in its cap with the addition of the Falcon Field Business Center," Vice Mayor David Luna said. "The City of Mesa is committed to adding great companies to our portfolio of businesses and to be as business friendly of a community as possible. This facility will have a positive impact on achieving those goals."

The developer of the project, EastGroup Properties, is targeting aerospace, defense, light assembly, distribution and e-commerce businesses as hopeful future tenants.

"EastGroup properties is pleased to be bringing its state-of-the-art manufacturing/distribution product to the City of Mesa. We look froward to working with the city to attract businesses to the Falcon Field District," EastGroup Properties Vice President Mike Sacco said.

The facility is expected to be completed in May. Once the center is fully leased, it is expected to employ at least 110 people.

