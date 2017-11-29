APS Electric Light Parade takes over Phoenix Dec. 2

For over three decades, the APS Electic Light Parade has been a holiday staple in Phoenix. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

For over three decades, the APS Electic Light Parade has been a holiday staple in Phoenix.

The annual holiday tradition is back and ready to kick off once again on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m.

The parade will start at Central and Montebello avenues and finish at Seventh Street and Indian School Road. The parade is a rain or shine event and brings in thousands of spectators.

Spectators are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets for seating. Plus, spectators are recommended to be mindful of other spectators viewing positions and to gather any trash left behind.

Coolers are permitted but alcohol and glass containers are prohibited.

On Dec. 1, the City of Phoenix will hold a float viewing and judging contest from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Attendees will be able to get an up close and personal view of many of the parade floats.

