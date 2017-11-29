Police investigating after car rams into Mesa gym

Mesa police are investigating after they say a car rammed into another vehicle and the outside of an L.A. Fitness early Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred in the L.A. Fitness parking lot near University and Stapley drives.

According to Mesa PD, at 4:45 a.m. an adult male suspect rammed his car into another occupied vehicle twice. In the process, he also rammed the outside pillar of the L.A. Fitness.

[RAW VIDEO: Mesa police give details after car rams into gym]

Police say the suspect suffered non-life-threatening injuries and the victim from the other vehicle was not injured. After further investigation, Mesa police said the suspect told officers he was attempting suicide.

Police do not believe the suspect was impaired.

