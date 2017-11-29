Threatened snake long gone from Colorado River re-appears

Threatened snake long gone from Colorado River re-appearsPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Mom charged with felony after putting recorder in daughter’s backpack to prove bullying
Mom charged with felony after putting recorder in daughter’s backpack to prove bullying
When Sarah Sims' daughter complained she was being bullied in elementary school, the Virginia mother grew concerned.More >
When Sarah Sims' daughter complained she was being bullied in elementary school, the Virginia mother grew concerned.More >
Ghost ships wash up in Japan with skeletons on board
Ghost ships wash up in Japan with skeletons on boardAt least four ships have washed up on Japan's west coast this month, some with dead bodies on board, and while authorities haven't confirmed their origin, signs suggest they're from North Korea.More >At least four ships have washed up on Japan's west coast this month, some with bodies on board, and while authorities haven't confirmed their origin, signs suggest they're from North Korea.More >
Driver said man shoots himself in back of Uber SUV
Driver said man shoots himself in back of Uber SUV
This has to be one of the strangest cases involving an Uber ride.More >
This has to be one of the strangest cases involving an Uber ride.More >
Deputies: Woman throws infant at father during argument
Deputies: Woman throws infant at father during argument
An infant suffered a fractured skull when his mother threw him at his father during an argument, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.More >
An infant suffered a fractured skull when his mother threw him at his father during an argument, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.More >
DPS: Suspect in hospital after exchanging gunfire with troopers on I-10
DPS: Suspect in hospital after exchanging gunfire with troopers on I-10
A suspect is in the hospital after exchanging gunfire with authorities on Interstate 10 west of Tonopah, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.More >
A suspect is in the hospital after exchanging gunfire with authorities on Interstate 10 west of Tonopah, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.More >
A doctor who won't use a computer loses her license to practice medicine
A doctor who won't use a computer loses her license to practice medicine
Anna Konopka, a doctor in New London, New Hampshire, refuses to practice what she calls "electronic medicine." She doesn't know how to use a computer, and she handwrites her patient records and keeps them in file cabinets.More >
Anna Konopka, a doctor in New London, New Hampshire, refuses to practice what she calls "electronic medicine." She doesn't know how to use a computer, and she handwrites her patient records and keeps them in file cabinets.More >
Family: Dogs poisoned in Phoenix neighborhood
Family: Dogs poisoned in Phoenix neighborhood
About a month ago, Dyer's two corkies, 11-month-old Carly and 8-month-old Sparky, died within a few days of each other.More >
About a month ago, Dyer's two corkies, 11-month-old Carly and 8-month-old Sparky, died within a few days of each other.More >
NBC fires Matt Lauer after complaint about 'inappropriate sexual behavior'
NBC fires Matt Lauer after complaint about 'inappropriate sexual behavior'
Matt Lauer was fired from NBC News on Wednesday after an employee filed a complaint about "inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace," the network announced.More >
Matt Lauer was fired from NBC News on Wednesday after an employee filed a complaint about "inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace," the network announced.More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix area couple in land dispute with real estate company
Phoenix area couple in land dispute with real estate company
A Valley couple says the land they thought they bought, and the land they actually purchased, were completely different parcels.More >
A Valley couple says the land they thought they bought, and the land they actually purchased, were completely different parcels.More >
FDA: Don't give your dog a bone, even if it's sold as a dog treat
FDA: Don't give your dog a bone, even if it's sold as a dog treat
Most people know not throw their dog a leftover chicken bone, but what about 'bone treats' -- those prepackaged bones sold next to the dog treats?More >
Most people know not throw their dog a leftover chicken bone, but what about 'bone treats' -- those prepackaged bones sold next to the dog treats?More >
PD: Man hit by car in Tempe, dies at hospital
PD: Man hit by car in Tempe, dies at hospital
A man died after he was hit by a car in Tempe on Monday.More >
A man died after he was hit by a car in Tempe on Monday.More >
Critter Corner: Animal NewsMore>>
-
Arizona Game and Fish Dept: $8K reward in deer poaching case
Arizona Game and Fish Dept: $8K reward in deer poaching case
The Arizona Game and Fish Department is offering up to $8,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of a deer poacher.More >
The Arizona Game and Fish Department is offering up to $8,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of a deer poacher.More >
Threatened snake long gone from Colorado River re-appears
Threatened snake long gone from Colorado River re-appears
A threatened snake that hasn't been seen along the lower Colorado River in a century has apparently repopulated an area south of Lake Havasu City.More >
A threatened snake that hasn't been seen along the lower Colorado River in a century has apparently repopulated an area south of Lake Havasu City.More >
Cardinals player gives back to homeless animals (and adopts 4 cats!)
Cardinals player gives back to homeless animals (and adopts 4 cats!)
Pets at the Arizona Humane Society got a special treat Tuesday! Arizona Cardinals Defensive Tackle Robert Nkemdiche put aside his cleats for a day to visit AHS.More >
Pets at the Arizona Humane Society got a special treat Tuesday! Arizona Cardinals Defensive Tackle Robert Nkemdiche put aside his cleats for a day to visit AHS.More >
Saguaro National Park is calling all birdwatchers, birders and avian enthusiasts
Saguaro National Park is calling all birdwatchers, birders and avian enthusiasts
The Saguaro National Park is looking for birders of all ages to volunteer for its 24th Annual Christmas Bird Count. The purpose of the bird count is to help spot, identify and record birds seen within the park.More >
The Saguaro National Park is looking for birders of all ages to volunteer for its 24th Annual Christmas Bird Count. The purpose of the bird count is to help spot, identify and record birds seen within the park.More >
Featured VideoMore>>
-
Injured Peoria woman asks for help after Las Vegas mass shooting
Injured Peoria woman asks for help after Las Vegas mass shooting
A Peoria woman who was injured during the mass shooting at an October concert in Las Vegas is pleading for help as a group of people in Las Vegas are tasked with handing out nearly $12 million to victims.More >
A Peoria woman who was injured during the mass shooting at an October concert in Las Vegas is pleading for help as a group of people in Las Vegas are tasked with handing out nearly $12 million to victims.More >
Arizona flu season off to an early start
Arizona flu season off to an early start
Statewide, there have been 530 confirmed cases of the flu this season. This time last year, there were only 86.More >
Statewide, there have been 530 confirmed cases of the flu this season. This time last year, there were only 86.More >
'I can't believe my best friend is gone': Daughter of killed corrections officer speaks
'I can't believe my best friend is gone': Daughter of killed corrections officer speaks
The daughter of a Valley corrections officer who was shot dead after a right with his neighbor said she is still in shock.More >
The daughter of a Valley corrections officer who was shot dead after a right with his neighbor said she is still in shock.More >
UPDATE: Missing 'at-risk' boy in Peoria found safe
UPDATE: Missing 'at-risk' boy in Peoria found safe
The Peoria Police Department said a missing 9-year-old "at-risk" boy has been found safe and returned home.More >
The Peoria Police Department said a missing 9-year-old "at-risk" boy has been found safe and returned home.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Uber driver says car is totaled after rider shot himself
VIDEO: Uber driver says car is totaled after rider shot himself
An Uber driver said her car is a total loss after a man accidentally shot himself. (Tuesday, November 28, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Daughter of corrections officer killed speaks about the heartbreak
VIDEO: Daughter of corrections officer killed speaks about the heartbreak
A corrections officer was killed at his house in Tolleson and his daughter who lives across the country spoke about the incident and how she's coping. (Tuesday, November 28, 2017)More >
Suspect in hospital after exchanging gunfire with authorities on I-10
Suspect in hospital after exchanging gunfire with authorities on I-10
A suspect is in the hospital after exchanging gunfire with authorities on Interstate 10 west of Tonopah, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.More >
A suspect is in the hospital after exchanging gunfire with authorities on Interstate 10 west of Tonopah, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.More >
Mom charged after putting recorder in child's backpack
Mom charged after putting recorder in child's backpack
(Source: WAVY via CNN)More >
VIDEO: Phoenix area couple claims they were sold wrong piece of land
VIDEO: Phoenix area couple claims they were sold wrong piece of land
A Valley couple said they bought a piece of land but when they went to survey it, it wasn't what the real estate agent showed them and they want answers. (Monday, November 27, 2017)More >
A Valley couple said they bought a piece of land but when they went to survey it, it wasn't what the real estate agent showed them and they want answers. (Monday, November 27, 2017)More >
RAW VIDEO: Murder suspect makes first court appearance
RAW VIDEO: Murder suspect makes first court appearance
A man who is accused of shooting and killing another man at a west Phoenix park faced a judge for the first time. (Monday, November 27, 2017)More >
A man who is accused of shooting and killing another man at a west Phoenix park faced a judge for the first time. (Monday, November 27, 2017)More >