Injured Peoria woman asks for help after Las Vegas mass shooting

A Peoria woman who was injured during the mass shooting at an October concert in Las Vegas is pleading for help as a group of people in Las Vegas are tasked with handing out nearly $12 million to victims.

Michelle Leonard lives in Peoria but travels to different events to work as a vendor. She had a booth set up at the Route 91 Harvest in Vegas.

Leonard wasn't shot but her injuries are severe.

"I may not have had a bullet in my body but I feel like a bullet's been put in my heart and my life is forever changed," said Leonard.

Leonard is one of the hundreds injured after a gunman opened fire from his room at the Mandalay Bay.

"I have blood clots in my leg," said Leonard. "I wasn't admitted to the hospital but fell over a barrier and was trampled on."

At the town hall, the people in charge of distributing millions of donated dollars to victims said they're giving priority to families of those who were killed and victims who sustained brain damage or are paralyzed.

Leonard doesn't fit those categories but she traveled to Vegas to speak, she says, on behalf of the other vendors who are suffering.

"I'm not able to be on my feet. My legs swell to the point that my skin cracks," said Leonard. "I don't want to take away from those who lost lives or have permanent paralysis. But I feel like we need to not be forgotten."

The community board is still trying to figure out how much people will receive. They will start distributing the money to victims and families in March.

