Court hearing set for man accused in Phoenix serial killings

A former city bus driver accused in a string of deadly nighttime shootings in Phoenix is scheduled for a pretrial hearing Wednesday.

Aaron Saucedo isn't expected to attend the hearing.

He has chosen not to attend three previous court hearings.

His lawyers unsuccessfully sought to bar journalists from photographing Saucedo's face during Wednesday's hearing.?

They argued showing Saucedo's face could lead witnesses to the shootings to make identifications based on images seen on television, rather than what they saw at crime scenes.

Saucedo has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder and drive-by shooting in attacks that killed nine people and wounded two others.

Most of the killings were in a mostly Latino neighborhood where locals became afraid to go outside their homes at night.

