Family of 2 displaced after south Phoenix house fire

A family of two is displaced after their south Phoenix home caught fire early Wednesday morning.

Phoenix firefighters responded to a house fire near Broadway Road and Seventh Street around 2:30 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found a working fire in the back of the house with smoke coming from the roof. Thankfully, the 34-year-old mother and her 15-year-old son were out safely upon arrival.

The mother told firefighters that she was awakened by the smoke detectors and the smell of smoke. She quickly got up and got her son out of the home safely.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire but due to the damage, the family of two will be displaced. Red Cross is assisting the family in finding a temporary place for the two to stay.

Another couple living in a detached guest home is without power from the fire as well. While the fire did not damage their home, both homes share teh same breaker box.

Phoenix fire reported no injuries and an investigator will be out at the scene determining the cause of the fire.

