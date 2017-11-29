Deadly crash closes EB I-10 for several hours in Avondale

The Arizona Department of Public Safety had eastbound Interstate 10 closed for several hours as they investigated a deadly crash involving at least three vehicles Avondale on Tuesday night.

According to DPS, the accident involved at least three vehicles and at least one fatality on eastbound I-10 at 107th Avenue around 6:00 p.m.

The Arizona Department of Transportation shut down eastbound lanes at 107th Avenue at the time of the crash. Eastbound lanes were reopened about four hours after the crash at 10:20 p.m.

DPS did not release any further information regarding the crash including the number of victims, injuries or cause of the crash.

