Deadly crash closes EB I-10 for several hours in Avondale

The Arizona Department of Public safety had eastbound Interstate 10 closed for several hours as they investigated a deadly crash in Avondale on Tuesday night. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Arizona Department of Public Safety had eastbound Interstate 10 closed for several hours as they investigated a deadly crash involving at least three vehicles Avondale on Tuesday night.

According to DPS, the accident involved at least three vehicles and at least one fatality on eastbound I-10 at 107th Avenue around 6:00 p.m.

The Arizona Department of Transportation shut down eastbound lanes at 107th Avenue at the time of the crash. Eastbound lanes were reopened about four hours after the crash at 10:20 p.m.

DPS did not release any further information regarding the crash including the number of victims, injuries or cause of the crash.

REOPEN: I-10 Eastbound has reopened at 107th Avenue. With traffic backed up to Dysart, it will take a while for traffic to improve in the area. #PhxTraffic — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 29, 2017

I-10 Eastbound remains CLOSED at 107th Avenue due to a crash. There are long delays with the backup starting before Dysart. Avoid the area and use alternate routes!! #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/AWePtqfDy7 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 29, 2017

Nothing has changed on this closure...Backup still before Dysart and I-10 remains closed eastbound at 107th Avenue. https://t.co/OP44xJEodH — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 29, 2017

Backup starts before Dysart for the I-10 EB closure at 107th Avenue. Plz avoid the area and consider L-303 as an alternate. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/oytd0VVDXg — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 29, 2017

CLOSED: I-10 EB at 107th Avenue is closed due to a serious crash. All traffic must exit at 107th Avenue. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/yNQElwcIIJ — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 29, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.