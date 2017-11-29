'I can't believe my best friend is gone': Daughter of killed corrections officer speaks

"He was an amazing person... always caring, smiling... had an amazing heart," Victoria said about her father. (Source: Victoria)

The daughter of a Valley corrections officer who was shot dead after a fight with his neighbor said she is still in shock.

"I can't believe my best friend is gone," said Victoria, daughter of Steven Arvallo. She doesn't live in Arizona.

Police said Arvallo was shot Monday night at his Tolleson home near 99th Avenue and Broadway Road.

Victoria said he got into a fight with a neighbor.

"They were friends before. My dad used to go to his house. They'd have fun together. They were buddies, and then, all of a sudden it snapped... all because of some numbers on the curb," Victoria said.

Police said the shooter was 36-year-old Sladjan Petkovic and fired multiple rounds at Arvallo. He then fired shots at the man's wife, police said. She wasn't hurt. Their 15-year-old son was inside the home when the shooting happened.

"It boggles my mind that someone would do that to an innocent man who was just outside trying to work on his truck and fix it," Victoria said.

She has set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses. Arvallo previously worked as a correctional K-9 officer until his retirement in 2015 and Victoria said he spent his whole life helping people.

Arvallo was a longtime employee of the Arizona Department of Corrections.

As for the suspect, he took and sparked a statewide manhunt.

It led to a shootout with officers on Tuesday morning at an Interstate 10 rest stop near the California border. Investigators said Petkovic was taken to the hospital while no officers were hurt.

