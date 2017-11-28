UPDATE: Missing 'at-risk' boy in Peoria found safe

The Peoria Police Department said a missing 9-year-old "at-risk" boy has been found safe.

Gregorie Bennett was missing since 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday but police said just after 11:30 p.m. that he had been found.

He was not hurt and was returned home.

Officers didn't say where he was found or what he was doing those hours he went missing.

