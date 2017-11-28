Mesa Fire Department offering businesses sponsorship on fire trucks

The goal is to raise $250,000 every year, and this extra revenue will keep the department from cutting back on vital services. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Mesa Fire and Medical Department is hoping to offset some big budget cuts in a special way – sponsored fire trucks.

The department is letting businesses pay to add their name right on the emergency vehicles. This is not only to raise money, but also to spread safety messages.

Deputy Chief Forrest Smith admits "fire truck purists" may be skeptical.

"Our fire trucks, of course, are sacred to us and we're not taking that away,” says Smith.

When faced with $3.7 million in budget cuts, the department came up with this one-of-a-kind program. Businesses pay to add their logo and a safety or health-related message to the more than 25 vehicles in the city's fleet.

"We are extremely respectful to the fact that we want to keep a fire truck looking like a fire truck,” says Smith. “But at the same time, it gives us that platform to get these important messages out.”

Engine 203 is the first to sport the new decals, sponsored by the Mesa Chamber of Commerce. Attached to the logo is a health-related message that reads: “It’s everyone’s business to stop the spread of the flu.”

The goal is to raise $250,000 every year, and this extra revenue will keep the department from cutting back on vital services.

"Some of those services could be on the operation side, so our ability to keep our trucks out there, and to be able to dispatch,” says Smith.

The department will be selective about who they partner with, and always keep the community in mind. In addition to the sponsor on the fire truck - these businesses will also receive trading cards and promotional and social media videos produced by the fire department.

