PD: Man hit by car in Tempe, dies at hospital

A man died after he was hit by a car in Tempe on Monday.

It happened around 7 p.m. on Southern Avenue near Price Road.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Police are looking into whether impairment or speed were factors.

It's also unclear if he was in a crosswalk.

