Gilbert woman helped deck the halls of the White House

If you think decorating your own house for the holidays is a lot of work, imagine putting up Christmas decorations at the White House!

Gilbert resident Susan Haviland just returned from a 10-day holiday decorating stint at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

The job included putting up 71 wreaths, 53 Christmas trees and more than 18,000 lights.

This year's theme is "time-honored traditions" and pays respect to 200 years of holiday traditions at the White House.

There's a festive mix of nostalgia and new, including wreaths hanging from the exterior of every window and glistening wintry branches lining an east wing walkway.

"There was a lot of time and effort and thought process into making this a simplistic Christmas, but elegant at the same time," said Haviland.

The Blue Room holds the official White House Christmas tree - an 18-foot fir decorated with glass ornaments depicting the seal of each state and territory.

