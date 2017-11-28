Cardinals D.J. Foster returns to where it all started

Five years ago, D.J. Foster was a senior at Saguaro High School. On Tuesday, he returned to the Scottsdale campus, two days after making a game-changing play for the Arizona Cardinals. Foster’s one-handed catch on the final drive helped set up Phil Dawson’s 57 yard game winning field goal.

"It's pretty unreal, how fast everything goes and the process of it," said Foster. "I'm just enjoying the journey of it and counting my blessings."

Foster won back-to-back state titles at Saguaro, graduating in 2012. He stayed home to play at ASU, leading the Sun Devils to the Pac-12 Championship Game. After going undrafted, Foster was signed to the New England Patriots practice squad. He won a Super Bowl ring last season. After a slew of injuries, the Cardinals brought Foster back to Arizona last month.

"It means a lot to us," said Jason Mohns, Saguaro's head coach. "This is a family, this football program, whether you played here 10 years ago or you're playing here right now."

Mohns, Foster, Cardinals rookie Budda Baker, and Foster’s former teammate, Cyrus Hobby, sat front and center at news conference for Sabercats receiver Josiah Jacobs. Jacobs battles diabetes and received the Max Preps Student-Athlete of the Month Award, presented by the United States Marine Corp. Foster and Baker drew a crowd when the arrived on campus.

"He's a great receiver slash running back," said Baker about Foster. "And he bailed us out last week so it was great."

Foster’s catch might not have been his biggest play of the game. Bruce Arians says Foster’s role will increase because of the way he blocked.

"D.J., he took a blitz pickup the middle and stuck his face in there and did a heck of a job," said Arians. "So his role is just going to continue to increase."

"It's big for me, being a third-down back, you gotta protect," said Foster. "That's something I take pride in week after week. Just got to keep learning and keep going forward."

From Saguaro to ASU to the Cardinals, D.J. Foster has had quite the football story. It could just be getting started.

