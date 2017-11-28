Saguaro Sabercat overcomes diabetes to compete for state championship

Josiah Jacobs isn’t the star at Saguaro High School. The junior receiver spends most of his time blocking for his teammates.

“He’s not a guy that’s put up incredible stats here,” says Sabercats coach Jason Mohns. “At Saguaro, you have to kind of pay your dues and wait your time to be the guy. Next year his statistics will pop. What he has done is be a tremendous worker. He has a great attitude, great discipline. He didn’t miss a workout all offseason. For all that and a kid that battles type one diabetes, you’d never know he has it."

Josiah checks his blood sugar eight to 10 times a day. His day starts at 5:45 a.m. making sure his body is right for the day.

“At first it used to be real stressful,” says Josiah. “I didn’t know what to do with it. I just take it head-on. Just make sure I’m at a good number before anything I do. So it’s 100 percent effort the rest of the day.”

Josiah also carries a 3.8 GPA. Football runs in the Jacobs family. His father Jacori played at Iowa State and a large contingent of the Jacobs family was in attendance at Saguaro High on Tuesday to see Josiah receive the Max Preps Student-Athlete of the Month Award, presented by the United States Marine Corp.

“I’m extremely proud,” said Jacori. “One thing about Josiah is he never gets too high or low. That’s kind of ironic because everything he does comes with his blood sugar being too high or too low to be balanced."

Also in attendance at Saguaro was former Sabercat, and current Arizona Cardinals running back, D.J. Foster, fresh off his game-changing catch against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Foster was joined by fellow teammate, rookie safety Budda Baker.

“There’s so much going on in the world to distract high school kids,” said Foster, a two-time state champ at Saguaro. “The focus that he has, to be on the straight and narrow, I’m proud of him.”

“My mom has diabetes as well. For him to be doing that and playing football, going through school,” said Baker, “that’s a huge accomplishment.”

Foster and Baker will return to work on Wednesday to prepare for the first place L.A. Rams on Sunday. They’ll be keeping a close eye on the Sabercats this Saturday afternoon when they take on Salpointe Catholic for the 4A state championship. Josiah might not be holding the ball on the big plays, but he’ll certainly have an impact on the game.

“Blocking can spring the runner. You can’t do anything without blocking,” said Jacobs. “Whatever you do in football, always do it 100 percent and good things will happen.”

