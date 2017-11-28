Arizona AG: Grand jury indicts 5 in a credit card fraud ring

All five are accused of using fake credit cards encoded with stolen credit card numbers from 27 victims around the country. (Source: Arizona Attorney General's Office)

Authorities say an Arizona grand jury has indicted five people in a credit card fraud ring.

The state Attorney General's Office announced Tuesday that Gloria Gonzalez, Rosa Marie Espinoza, Francisco Javier Daniel, Victor Martinez-Vega and Ricardo Valenzuela Parada were indicted on 57 counts including illegally conducting an enterprise, conspiracy, fraudulent schemes and artifices, forgery and identity theft.

All five are accused of using fake credit cards encoded with stolen credit card numbers from 27 victims around the country.

Authorities say the defendants used the fake credit cards to make purchases at Walmart stores in the Tucson and Phoenix metro areas.

Daniel also is accused of possessing the tools used to make the fake credit cards for the ring.

Authorities say arrest warrants have been issued for Gonzalez, Martinez-Vega and Valenzuela-Parada.

