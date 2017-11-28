Santa makes early holiday toy delivery at Cardon Children’s Medical Center

Santa made an early holiday season visit to Cardon Children’s Medical Center on Tuesday to deliver toys to patients and stock one of the toy closets.

His visit marked the start of a community toy drive in which donations of new, unwrapped toys can be made at the Mesa Christmas Market, open from 5 to 10 p.m. every Friday and Saturday from Nov. 24 through Dec. 23. This outdoor, European-style traditional Christmas market is located under the glow of the City of Mesa Christmas Tree in the heart of Downtown Mesa, on the north side of MacDonald and Main Street.

The toys will be provided to young patients throughout the holidays and next year.

Pediatric patients at Cardon Children’s can choose an item from the toy closets as a reward for their bravery after they go through a treatment or procedure. These toy closets, made possible by generous donations throughout the year from Valley residents and businesses, reduce anxiety and comfort patients during their hospital stay.

Items that make great donations for pediatric patients include movies, coloring books, action figures, craft kits, Barbies and dolls, young adult fiction, puzzles, and new pajamas (both male and female). A full list of ideas is available at www.BannerChildrens.com/toyclosets. All items must be new to prevent the spread of infection.

Santa was joined by several community leaders, including Arizona Senator Bob Worsley (R-Mesa); his wife, Christi Worsley; the East Valley Partnership’s John Lewis, president and CEO, and Mike Hutchinson, senior business advisor.

