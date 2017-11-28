Phoenix PD ask for help identifying driver in fatal hit-and-run on Thanksgiving

Investigators said she was legally crossing the street in the area of 36th Street and Oak Street around 2 a.m. on Thanksgiving. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Phoenix police are pleading for people to come forward if they know any information that could help them find the driver who hit and killed a Valley woman on Thanksgiving.

“Please don’t hesitate to call,” said Sgt. Mercedes Fortune with the Phoenix Police Department. “We’re asking the public to please call or have seen anything suspicious that would not make sense.”

She added, “You might not think it’s a big deal but some of these cases again, those are the things that open up these cases for us and bring justice to the victims.”

The hit and run victim is 43-year-old Doesha Eskew.

Investigators said she was legally crossing the street in the area of 36th Street and Oak Street around 2 a.m. on Thanksgiving.

Her 23-year-old daughter, Sunset Eskew, lives in Massachusetts and talked to Arizona's Family through Skype.

She thinks her mother was coming home from volunteering at church or homeless shelter because she had no family in Arizona to spend the holiday with.

Eskew described her mom as a giving person.

She hopes the driver who took off hears her message.

“You should turn yourself in,” said Eskew. “My mom was only 43 years old. She died really young. And she’s not going to be there to see me get married. She’s not going to be there to see her grandkids grow up. My mother got taken from my family. What makes you think that’s OK to murder someone’s parent and take off like it didn’t matter?"

Sgt. Fortune hopes someone knows information and will come forward soon.

“If someone that you know has some significant front-end damage to their vehicle which had not been there before and it happened after Thanksgiving and it’s kind of a strange situation, then give us a call,” said Sgt. Fortune.

“It might not be anything, but again it might help us solve this crime and help us identify who the driver was that fled from that scene,” she added.

She added you can call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

Eskew told Arizona's Family her mother leaves behind seven children and seven grandchildren. She will be cremated and her ashes flown to her family in Illinois. Sunset hopes to raise enough money on GoFundMe so she can make her mother’s funeral.

