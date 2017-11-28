Alleged car burglar calls 911 when truck owner confronts him

Deputies said Jones broke out the window of the truck and took items out of the vehicle. (Source: Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)

A man accused of burglarizing a disabled pickup truck in north-central Arizona later called 911 to report being threatened by the vehicle's owner.

Yavapai County Sheriff's officials say 25-year-old Robert Jones of Glendale was booked into the Camp Verde jail on suspicion of burglary and criminal damage.

Deputies said Jones broke out the window of the truck and took items out of the vehicle.

Sheriff's deputies contacted the owner, who says his truck was left on the side of Highway 69 because it had a flat tire.

When the man returned with a spare tire, he saw the broken window and confronted Jones.

Authorities say Jones denied involvement in the theft although the victim saw his duffel bag and tire iron in the suspect's car.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.