I-17 one of the most dangerous highways in U.S., new study shows

Interstate 17, which runs from Phoenix to Flagstaff, has just been named one of the most dangerous highways in the country, according to a new research study.

"I think since the population has increased in Arizona, there are just so many cars out there," said Phoenix driver Keiva Shelman. "They have gotten more aggressive, changing lanes without looking and driving faster."

The software data firm TeleTrac Navman analyzed the number of fatal accidents on U.S. highways and Interstates over a 5-year period, then determined which days and times were the most deadly.

I-17 ranked number 4 on the deadliest highway list, with 123 fatalities from 2011 to 2015.

The study then determined when the majority of fatal accidents took place.

March was the deadliest month of the year along I-17.

Saturday was the deadliest day of the week. And the deadliest day was the third day of the month.

Rick Crenshaw of Phoenix thinks the only way to make I-17 safer is to widen the freeway and increase the police presence.

"It gets better if the highway patrol is there because people do slow down and they drive better," said Crenshaw. "It just needs to be more heavily patrolled and honestly, needs more lanes"

Interstate 4 in Florida ranked as the number one most dangerous highway.

