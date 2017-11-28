Cardinals player gives back to homeless animals (and adopts 4 cats!)

Pets at the Arizona Humane Society got a special treat Tuesday!

Arizona Cardinals Defensive Tackle Robert Nkemdiche put aside his cleats for a day to visit AHS.

Nkemdiche spent hours touring the Sunnyslope campus, including AHS’ trauma hospital, shelter surgery, Parvo Puppy Intensive Care Unit and Mutternity Suites. He even put his compassion into action by bottle feeding a two-week-old puppy.

In the end, Robert spent most of his time in cat adoptions, where he fell hard for some feline friends.

So hard, in fact, that he adopted four cats to add to his family!

