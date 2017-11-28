Luke AFB to hold training exercise through Dec.11

Folks in the west Valley may be hearing some loud noises coming from Luke Air Force Base.

But don't worry; it's just a training exercise.

Luke Air Force Base will be hosting Forging Sabre, a biennial exercise involving the members of the Republic of Singapore Armed Forces, now through Monday, Dec. 11.

The Forging Sabre exercise will include both night and weekend flying operations for the duration of the exercise at Luke AFB and the Barry M. Goldwater Range complex.

The areas around Luke and the BMGR may experience more noise than usual as a result of the increased air activity and types of aircraft involved. Aircrafts involved will include F-16 Fighting Falcon, F-15E Strike Eagle and Heron 1UAS. There will be an increased military presence with military movements along Highway 85 south of Gila Bend as military position themselves within the Barry M. Goldwater range.

The purpose of the exercise is to provide the Singapore armed forces an opportunity to exercise and train their full spectrum of command, control and execution.

