Organic Green Salad with Persimmons,

Warm Goat Cheese Croutons & Apple Cider Vinaigrette

1/4 cup Pumpkinseeds

as needed Kosher salt

4 oz. Goat Cheese, crumbled

1 cup Flour, all-purpose

1 each Egg, beaten

1 cup Panko bread crumbs

1/4 lb Baby spinach

1 recipe Apple Cider Vinaigrette (recipe follows)

2 each Fuyu persimmons, peeled, each cut in 12 wedges

½ cup Sun-dried cranberries

1. Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees. Spread the pumpkinseeds on a small baking sheet. Bake in the oven until fragrant and puffed; about 5 minutes or so. Do not brown or they will become bitter. Sprinkle with a little salt while they are still warm; set aside.

2. Cut the goat cheese into eight equal pieces. Fashion each piece into a cube and dredge in the flour. Working two at a time, drop in the egg wash (ensure each cube is completely coated with egg) and then into the panko, pressing the breadcrumbs into the cheese. When done, drop each cube back into the egg and then back into the panko so they are double breaded. Set aside.

3. Pre-heat a deep fryer to 350 degrees or heat a pot of oil on the stovetop until a candy thermometer registers 350 degrees. Carefully drop the croutons into the oil and fry until golden brown. Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towels.

4. In a large mixing bowl, toss the spinach with some of the Apple Cider Vinaigrette and a few grains of salt, transfer to a serving bowl.

5. Arrange the persimmons on top of the spinach. Sprinkle with the cranberries and pumpkinseeds. Place two warm croutons on each salad and serve immediately.

Apple Cider Vinaigrette

1 small Shallot, chopped

1 tsp Dijon mustard

2 Tbsp Apple Cider vinegar

3 Tbsp. Olive oil

to taste Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1. Combine shallot, mustard and vinegar in a mixing bowl, mix well. Whisk in the oil & taste for seasoning.

