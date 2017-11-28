Your Life A to Z

Organic Green Salad with Persimmons,  Warm Goat Cheese Croutons & Apple Cider Vinaigrette

By Chuck Wiley, Executive Chef, Hearth '61, Mountain Shadows Resort

1/4 cup        Pumpkinseeds
as needed        Kosher salt
4 oz.            Goat Cheese, crumbled
1 cup            Flour, all-purpose
1 each            Egg, beaten
1 cup            Panko bread crumbs
1/4 lb            Baby spinach
1 recipe        Apple Cider Vinaigrette (recipe follows)
2 each            Fuyu persimmons, peeled, each cut in 12 wedges
½ cup            Sun-dried cranberries

1.    Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees. Spread the pumpkinseeds on a small baking sheet. Bake in the oven until fragrant and puffed; about 5 minutes or so. Do not brown or they will become bitter. Sprinkle with a little salt while they are still warm; set aside.

2.    Cut the goat cheese into eight equal pieces. Fashion each piece into a cube and dredge in the flour. Working two at a time, drop in the egg wash (ensure each cube is completely coated with egg) and then into the panko, pressing the breadcrumbs into the cheese. When done, drop each cube back into the egg and then back into the panko so they are double breaded. Set aside. 

3.    Pre-heat a deep fryer to 350 degrees or heat a pot of oil on the stovetop until a candy thermometer registers 350 degrees. Carefully drop the croutons into the oil and fry until golden brown. Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towels. 

4.    In a large mixing bowl, toss the spinach with some of the Apple Cider Vinaigrette and a few grains of salt, transfer to a serving bowl. 

5.    Arrange the persimmons on top of the spinach. Sprinkle with the cranberries and pumpkinseeds. Place two warm croutons on each salad and serve immediately. 

Apple Cider Vinaigrette

1 small        Shallot, chopped 
1 tsp            Dijon mustard
2 Tbsp            Apple Cider vinegar
3 Tbsp.        Olive oil 
to taste        Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1.    Combine shallot, mustard and vinegar in a mixing bowl, mix well. Whisk in the oil & taste for seasoning.
 

