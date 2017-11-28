ASU police warn students about suspected flasher on downtown campus

ASU police are warning students about a suspected flasher targeting victims on the Phoenix campus.

On Monday, November 27. 2017, at 6:55 p.m., a male suspect exposed himself to two females.

It happened in the women's bathroom at Taylor Place Hall on the downtown Phoenix campus.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 25-30 years old, and 6 feet tall with a small-to-medium build.

He has black hair and was wearing a black T-shirt with a design on it, tan cargo shorts and black shoes.

If you have any information about this incident, please call ASU Police immediately, at 480-965-3456.

