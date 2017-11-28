Yuma policeman facing multiple felony charges in San Diego

Jared Elkins, a Yuma police officer was arrested in California on a sexual assault charge.(Source: Facebook)

A Yuma police officer accused of sexual assault in California two months ago now is facing formal charges.

Yuma police officials say the San Diego County District Attorney's Office has filed a criminal complaint against Jared Elkins for multiple felony offenses.

It was unclear Monday if Elkins has an attorney for his case.

The seven-year veteran remains on administrative paid leave from the Yuma Police Department.

San Diego police arrested the 33-year-old Elkins on Sept. 15 for an alleged sexual assault while he was off duty.

Records show Elkins was booked into jail on suspicion of rape by force or fear, forced oral copulation, misdemeanor sexual battery and making a criminal threat.

Elkins was released on $100,000 bail the day after his arrest.

