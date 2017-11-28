I just bought an Instant Pot! NOW WHAT?

A while back I wrote a blog about how I was falling hard for my new pressure cooker.

I even did a two part series on GOOD MORNING ARIZONA showing you a few of my favorite recipes.

This week, I know that the Instant Pot was a BIG seller on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so I thought I’d revisit what to do now that you’ve got your own Instant Pot!

First, read the directions. I know---those manuals are super boring and you can usually figure things out without them. But this thing is tricky. And potentially dangerous if you don’t follow those directions.

Second, figure out how the timing works. The directions will explain this, but if you’re like me, you’ll still be confused. It basically boils down to this: It takes a certain amount of time to reach pressure once you close the lid with your ingredients inside. Then it takes the time you program to actually cook your food. And finally, it takes a separate amount of time to release the pressure. And that release time will vary depending on what you’re cooking. So this means, if a recipe calls for 20 minutes of cooking time, it might actually be double that when you factor in the time to seal and also to release the pressure. Or if you’re making a roast that takes 70 minutes, it might take 2 hours total.



Third, understand how the pressure release works. This is the time AFTER the timer goes off. There is a natural release and a quick release method, and which one you choose will depend on what you are cooking. The directions will help with this, along with my next suggestion.

Join all the groups! There are plenty of recipes on various blogs and on Pinterest, but I’ve found the most helpful spot for finding Instant Pot recipes AND help, is on Facebook groups or pages like Instant Pot Community and Instant Pot Recipes. In addition to finding recipes, you will find people asking questions about the IP (that you will likely have too). I’ve found these pages especially helpful for figuring out the timing and release issues I mentioned above. Plus, there are recipes and pictures from others trying their Instant Pots and recommending their favorite dishes, too. The most popular recipe recommended over and over again is for Butter Chicken. I just made it for the first time last week, and I can confirm, it’s THAT GOOD.

Here's the recipe for Butter Chicken:

http://bit.ly/2zydSbj

Here are two of my other faves, courtesy of local food blogger Joni Simon. I make these about twice a month because they're so easy and delicious!

Instant Pot Barbacoa Burrito Bowl

http://bit.ly/2BvzPt2

Instant Pot Chicken Cacciatore (I put this over pasta instead of on bread)

http://bit.ly/2zLLJ4B

Happy cooking! Hope you enjoy your IP as much as this busy mom does!

