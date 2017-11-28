I just bought an Instant Pot! NOW WHAT?Posted: Updated:
I just bought an Instant Pot! NOW WHAT?
Are you one of the many people who took advantage of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals to snag an Instant Pot? Welcome to the cult! Here are a few tips to get you started on your new favorite kitchen hack!More >
Christmas Angel 2017 is in full swing
Christmas Angel started in the Valley in 1986. The Community Relations Director at 3TV at the time, Marlene Klotz-Collins, started it all. We affectionately call her the “Mother of Christmas Angel.”More >
When will it snow in Arizona?
Our above average summer and warmer than normal Fall are now beginning to trickle into our not so cold winter.More >
Meteor or meteorite? So which is it?
Here is your crash course on meteor 101!More >
Looking ahead: Early Thanksgiving forecast
We're currently tied for the fourth warmest start to the month of November in Phoenix. Just a little over a week away from Thanksgiving, will Mother Nature finally give in and provide fall-like weather for the holiday?More >
Royal Norman receives Distinguished Alumnus Award at ASU
It was a big night for my buddy Royal Norman who was awarded the Distinguished Alumnus Award at Arizona State University. Each year ASU welcomes back an alumnus who has gone on to make great strides and achievements in their professional field.More >
Cool clouds but what are their names?
Cool clouds but do they have a name? Here are a few basic clouds types to learn so people will think you are smart.More >
Mother Nature confuses nature at Arizona farm
A streak of unusually warm and dry weather in the Valley is throwing nature for a loop.More >
April Warnecke's new family addition
Every person in our house is finally sleeping through the night. So why on earth would we be silly enough to mess this all up? Because obviously, we are not smart people.More >
With the cooler weather, it's time to get back to the garden
I love this time of year, where we can get on the garden gloves and work outside again. With the cooler weather, this is the time to improve your yard and strengthen your plants and trees.More >
Antique electric fans are cool
A few years ago I saw an antique electric fan at a garage sale in the neighborhood. It was from the 1950s so wasn’t that old, but that’s what got me started. I’ve been a fan collector since.More >
Injured Peoria woman asks for help after Las Vegas mass shooting
A Peoria woman who was injured during the mass shooting at an October concert in Las Vegas is pleading for help as a group of people in Las Vegas are tasked with handing out nearly $12 million to victims.More >
Arizona flu season off to an early start
Statewide, there have been 530 confirmed cases of the flu this season. This time last year, there were only 86.More >
'I can't believe my best friend is gone': Daughter of killed corrections officer speaks
The daughter of a Valley corrections officer who was shot dead after a right with his neighbor said she is still in shock.More >
UPDATE: Missing 'at-risk' boy in Peoria found safe
The Peoria Police Department said a missing 9-year-old "at-risk" boy has been found safe and returned home.More >
VIDEO: Uber driver says car is totaled after rider shot himself
VIDEO: Uber driver says car is totaled after rider shot himself
An Uber driver said her car is a total loss after a man accidentally shot himself. (Tuesday, November 28, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Daughter of corrections officer killed speaks about the heartbreak
VIDEO: Daughter of corrections officer killed speaks about the heartbreak
A corrections officer was killed at his house in Tolleson and his daughter who lives across the country spoke about the incident and how she's coping. (Tuesday, November 28, 2017)More >
Suspect in hospital after exchanging gunfire with authorities on I-10
Suspect in hospital after exchanging gunfire with authorities on I-10
A suspect is in the hospital after exchanging gunfire with authorities on Interstate 10 west of Tonopah, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.More >
Mom charged after putting recorder in child's backpack
Mom charged after putting recorder in child's backpack
VIDEO: Phoenix area couple claims they were sold wrong piece of land
VIDEO: Phoenix area couple claims they were sold wrong piece of land
A Valley couple said they bought a piece of land but when they went to survey it, it wasn't what the real estate agent showed them and they want answers. (Monday, November 27, 2017)More >
RAW VIDEO: Murder suspect makes first court appearance
RAW VIDEO: Murder suspect makes first court appearance
A man who is accused of shooting and killing another man at a west Phoenix park faced a judge for the first time. (Monday, November 27, 2017)More >
