Free crepes offered at the new Crepe Club location in Tempe

If you love Nutella, you'll love this offer. Free Nutella crepes at the new Crepe Club which is opening in Tempe today.

The Crepe Club is thrilled to announce the opening of its second location on Arizona State University's campus in Tempe, located by Manzanita Hall at 615 E. Veteran's Way, Tempe AZ 85281. To celebrate the grand opening, The Crepe Club will be offering free Nutella or Parisian (butter and sugar) crepes to their guests at the new store on Tuesday, November 28 from 9am-1pm.

The Crepe Club is the only food establishment at ASU with more than one location

ASU alumni Karim, Fares and Omar Tarabichi started selling crepes from a food cart on the Arizona State University campus in 2014. Three years later, The Crepe Club now has four "brick and mortar" locations in the Phoenix area.

Four Valley Locations

Biltmore Fashion Park - Phoenix, AZ

2502 E. Camelback Rd Suite 130 Phoenix, AZ 85016

(602) 956 0087

Monday to Thursday: 8:30 am to 8 pm

Friday and Saturday: 8:30 am to 11 pm

Sunday: 8:30 am to 8 pm

San Tan Village - Gilbert, AZ

2268 E Williams Field Rd #721, Gilbert, AZ 85295

(480) 686 8333



Monday to Thursday: 10 am to 8 pm

Friday and Saturday: 10 am to 9 pm

Sunday: 10 am to 8 pm

Arizona State University - Tempe Campus, AZ

550 E. Tyler Mall, Tempe AZ 85281, by Wexler Hall

(480) 965 3454

The Crepe Club Express Branch

By Manzanita Hall - Tempe, AZ

615 E. Veterans way, Tempe AZ 85281

Mesa Temple celebrates the holiday with peaceful light display

If Christmas is a time to find peace, then the Christmas Lights at the Mesa Temple might possibly be the most peaceful place in town. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces the 38th annual Christmas Lights of the Mesa Arizona Temple Gardens. The Garden Lights are turned on every evening at 5:00 p.m. and turned off at 10:00 p.m. starting Friday, November 24th continuing through Sunday, December 31st.

The Church of Jesus-Christ of Latter-day Saints (Mesa Temple)

525 East Main Street

Mesa, Arizona 85203

Open Nightly

5pm - 10pm

Friday, November 24th - Sunday, December 31st

Salvation Army asking for coat donations for kids

The Salvation Army Give Warmth Coat and Winter Wear Drive is striving to supply kids in need with coats and other winter wear for the colder months ahead.

On Tuesday, Nov. 28, donate your new or gently used coats, hats, mittens, gloves and socks to Old Navy at Desert Ridge Marketplace between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. and help keep kids warm this winter. You can even shop the great deals at Old Navy and donate those winter wear items to the cause.

United Phoenix Firefighters invite families to come out to visit them and see their fire engine while they help collect the donations, and the KSLX-FM promo team will be on-site from Noon-12 p.m.

Old Navy Desert Ridge Marketplace

21001 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Hours: Open today 9AM-9PM

Phone: (480) 502-1672

30,000 gifts for families in need this Giving Tuesday

The day after Cyber Monday is Giving Tuesday a time when nonprofits and charities are the focus of serious generosity! This #GivingTuesday, more than 5,000 families will be donating up to 30,000 gifts for Valley families in need as part of Central Christian Church's "Adopt-a-Family" Campaign.

A great way to celebrate #GivingTuesday, a fast-growing social movement celebrated the Tuesday after Thanksgiving (Nov. 28), the Adopt-a-Family program benefits the public-at-large by encouraging generosity, recognizing the needs of the less fortunate and helping establish stronger connections within the community.

The large-scale gift-giving program is a community effort, 5,000+ generous families, social workers and staff members at more than a hundred Valley schools and thousands of Central Christian Church administrators and volunteers.

The school contacts help identify families in need, and those families are then matched with Adopt-a-Family donors (individual, family and group donors are all encouraged) who will be given wish lists detailing specific family member desires and requests.

Adopt-a-Family donors may choose to adopt an entire family, or they may make a single donation online, which will go toward providing a present for one child in need.

Those interested in taking part in this year's Adopt-a-Family program can sign up at CentralAZ.com/AdoptAFamily or stop into any of Central Church's five locations (Mesa, Gilbert, Queen Creek, Glendale and Ahwatukee) and selecting a gift tag off an onsite Christmas tree. Each tag offers details about a specific child's gift request, which generous donors can fulfill and return at the same location before Dec. 10, so that church staff can distribute them ahead of the holidays.

Santa goes high-tech at Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall

Scottsdale Fashion Square has teamed up with HGTV to bring back its "Santa HQ" experience to the desert. It'll involve the beloved holiday tradition of a visit with Santa Claus, but with a modern and technological twist.

Holiday fun is in full force at Scottsdale Fashion Square as Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and his helpful elves have set up their Santa HQ in the desert. While they're busy double checking the naughty and nice lists, they're also meeting children from across the Valley, while giving them a sneak peek into the magical winter wonderland of the North Pole thanks to some very special technology.

Santa HQ takes the beloved holiday tradition enjoyed by generations of children, and puts a modern spin on it thanks to state-of-the-art technology. Santa and his team of elves have created an immersive journey for kids of all ages.

In addition to sitting down with Santa to share their wish lists and getting a custom photo opportunity inside his modernized sleigh, children will also have a chance to:

o Take an Elfie selfie and star in their very own holiday video which can be downloaded and shared with family and friends;

o Use Elf-Ray Vision to explore Santa's Observatory through augmented reality using a downloaded app or the provided tablet;

o Find out where they rank on the Naughty or Nice O'Meter; and

o Enjoy a synchronized holiday light show featuring more than 10,000 individual lights orchestrated to the tune of the popular Christmas Carol, "Carol of the Bells."

Santa HQ is open daily from now until Christmas Eve on Sunday, Dec. 24. The only exception is Thanksgiving Day, when Santa will be enjoying the holiday with Mrs. Claus and his elves.

As a special treat, Arizona Diamondbacks Night with Santa will be held on Friday, Dec. 1, from 4 to 7 p.m., where Santa will be welcoming all D-backs fans for a fun night of games and giveaways. D. Baxter, the D-backs Mascot will make a special appearance at 5 p.m. to check if he made the nice list and to ask Santa for a terrific 2018 season! Fans are encouraged to get decked out in their D-backs gear for a photo with Santa.

Santa HQ at Scottsdale Fashion Square

7014 East Camelback

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

(480) 941-2140

High school kids spend their own money to help younger kids

The annual Smiles for Christmas campaign is a three-day event focused on positively impacting the younger generation by providing underprivileged elementary students with the opportunity to experience an ideal Christmas celebration in unison with the community of involved high school students.

"This is Us" shines light on foster care and adoption

The need for foster parents and adoptive parents is huge in Arizona - there are more than 16,000 kids in foster care. With November being National Adoption Month and the finale of "This is Us" tonight, we talk about the importance of knowing what to expect out of fostering or adoption.

This is Us Shines Light on Important Issue of Foster Care & Adoption

The need for foster parents & adoptive parents is huge in Arizona- More than 16,000 kids in foster care

Families willing to take in older school-aged children is the greatest need

This is Us does a good job of depicting what it's like in real life

Tonight's Fall Finale will Focus on Randall and Deja's mom gets out of prison and wants her daughter back

Trauma of Deja and trauma in Randall's past

Christian Family Care

3603 North 7th Avenue Phoenix, AZ 85345

800-939-5432

Consider donating to animals on Giving Tuesday

The day after Cyber Monday is Giving Tuesday a time when nonprofits and charities are the focus of serious generosity! This is also a great time to talk to your kids about the importance of donating to causes instead of spending all their holiday cash on gifts. The Arizona Animal Welfare League is a great introduction to those conversations and has had kiddos donate more than $1,000 over the last 12 months. Alyssa Piekarski is one such 11-year-old girl. On Nov. 10, she donated all of her birthday money to the no-kill shelter.

In such a connected society, kids are more aware than ever of the struggles in the world

o It's important to teach them that they can help make a difference by donating time, supplies or money to causes that resonate with them

For special occasions, many kids choose to host their birthday parties at the shelter or just bring a bunch of supplies or money they asked for instead of presents one year

o Alyssa is one such young lady

For the holidays, AAWL has a "Giving Tree" set up at its main shelter in Phoenix and store at Chandler Fashion Center kids can be a "secret elf" for a dog they see at the shelter and pay a donation for a "gift tag" they can place on a specific animal's kennel. That money will go directly to that animal including toys/treats and care while he/she is at the shelter waiting for a new home.

AAWL offers several programs for kids to learn about the power of donation and see where their donations go in-person

o Kids between 9 and 17 can participate in Jr. Volunteer Programs

o Kids between 6 and 17 can participate in Family Volunteer Programs

o Kids can also participate in Create Your Own programs which includes making treats and socializing pets (such as reading to them)

Arizona Animal Welfare League

25 N. 40th St., Phoenix

602-273-6852

Learn how to make Christmas tamales

Barrio Queen is hosting a tamale making class on Saturday, December 2nd. Guests will have a hands-on experience with Chef Julio, making tamales and learning about their history. Attendees will also receive a recipe to make tamales at home. The event is limited to 20 people and the proceeds will be donated to a children's charity.

Saturday, December 2

9:30 a.m. 10:30 a.m.

7114 East Stetson Drive.

$10, tickets by calling 480-656-4197

