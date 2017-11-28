Mesa Temple's Christmas Lights return for the season

An annual holiday tradition in the East Valley has returned, lighting every night from now until the end of the year.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opened its 38th annual Christmas Lights attraction at their Mesa Temple last Friday.

According to LDS officials, the garden lights are turned on every evening at 5 p.m. and turned off at 10 p.m. through New Year's Eve.

In addition to the lighted gardens, holiday musical concerts featuring local school and inter-faith choirs will take place each night starting on Dec. 1, officials said.

There will also be a display of 90 to 100 Crèches or Nativities from different countries around the world.

For more information about the attraction, visit mesachristmaslights.com.

