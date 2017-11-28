Man in extremely critical after being shot in Phoenix, police say

A man is in extremely critical condition after being shot in Phoenix. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man is in extremely critical condition after being shot in Phoenix early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Shortly before 2:00 a.m., officers responded to the area of 13th Avenue and Hatcher Road for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found an adult man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital in extremely critical condition.

Police have 13th Avenue closed between Vogel Avenue and Mountain View Road.

Police did not have any information on possible suspects. Detectives are investigating the shooting.

