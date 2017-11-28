PD: 2 people killed following shooting outside Phoenix Speedy Cash

The Phoenix Police Department is looking suspect leads after two people were found dead outside of a payday loan business late Monday night.

At around 11:45 p.m., Phoenix officers responded to an unknown call outside of a Speedy Cash location near 16th Street and Indian School Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male victim inside a black vehicle in the parking lot and another man just outside of the vehicle.

According to police, both men had apparent gunshot injuries and were deceased.

Police say the male victims were ages 21 and 27.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

