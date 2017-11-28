DPS: Police situation closes I-10 in both directions west of Tonopah

The Arizona Department of Transportation is investigating an incident on Interstate 10 west of Centennial, Arizona.

DPS said it is an active police situation at the Bouse Wash Rest Stop near milepost 63.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said westbound I-10 is closed at milepost 81 west of Tonopah. Westbound I-10 traffic will detour north to US 60 via Salome Road at milepost 81 and return to I-10 via Vicksburg Road at milepost 45.

DPS said eastbound I-10 is closed at milepost 45.

There is no estimated time to reopen.

No other information was made available at this time.

