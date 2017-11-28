2 accused of selling drugs out of their Apache Junction home

Sheriff's deputies also took several weapons from the home along with more than $5,500. (Source: Pinal County Sheriff's Office)

Pinal County authorities say a man and woman have been arrested for allegedly selling drugs out of their Apache Junction home.

County sheriff's officials announced Monday that 59-year-old Daniel Rosenkrans and 45-year-old Erin Milligan both are being held on suspicion of possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of narcotics drugs and drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana for sale.

It's unclear if either Rosenkrans or Milligan has a lawyer yet.

Sheriff's officials say as part of a narcotics investigation, a search warrant was executed at the suspects' home last Wednesday.

During the search, authorities say seven ounces of methamphetamines were found along with marijuana and a substance believed to be heroin.

Sheriff's deputies also took several weapons from the home along with more than $5,500.

