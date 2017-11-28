Police: Man struck, killed overnight in Phoenix crosswalk

Phoenix police say a man was struck and killed overnight Monday in a Phoenix crosswalk. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Phoenix police say a man was struck and killed overnight Monday in a Phoenix crosswalk.

The man was crossing in the crosswalk at Seventh Street and Rose Lane around 10:37 p.m.

A car, which had the green light, then struck and killed the man at the crosswalk.

The driver of the car stayed on the scene and police say impairment is not expected.

Police also say the driver did have the right of way with the green light.

Seventh Street is closed from Rose Lane to Claremont Street for the investigation.

