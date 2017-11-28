National French Toast Day: 10 destinations for French toast in Phoenix

Who doesn't love French toast? Whether you’re visiting your favorite diner or jonesing for a sweet, late-night meal, French toast is virtually a universal breakfast choice. Topped with butter or drenched with syrup, French toast usually has a spot on a breakfast or brunch menu.

Because those delectable, sweet pieces of bread have fans everywhere, Nov. 28 is recognized as National French Toast Day. In the spirit of celebrating one of the tastiest days of the year, we’ve compiled a list of restaurants serving up French toast right here in Phoenix.

(In alphabetical order)

Breakfast Club (CityScape)

2 E. Jefferson Street

Phoenix, AZ 85004

Website: www.breakfastclub.us

Dick's Hideaway

6008 N. 16th Street

Phoenix, AZ 85016

Website: http://richardsonsnm.com/dicks-hideaway/location/

The Henry

4455 E. Camelback Road

Phoenix, AZ 85018

Menu: http://places.singleplatform.com/the-henry-1/menu?ref=google

Jewel’s Bakery and Cafe

4041 E. Thomas Road

Phoenix, AZ 85018

Website: www.jewelsbakeryandcafe.com

Morning Glory Cafe

6106 S. 32nd Street

Phoenix, AZ 85042

Menu: www.yelp.com/menu/morning-glory-cafe-phoenix

Oink Cafe

4326 E. Cactus Road

Phoenix, AZ 85032

Website: www.oinkcafe.com

Original Breakfast House

13623 N. 32nd Street

Phoenix, AZ 85032

Website: www.originalbreakfasthouse.com

Pomegranate Cafe

4025 E. Chandler Boulevard #28

Phoenix, AZ 85048

Website: www.pomegranatecafe.com

Scramble, a breakfast & lunch joint

9832 N. 7th Street

Phoenix, AZ 85020

Website: www.azscramble.com

Vovomeena

1515 7th Avenue, #170

Phoenix, AZ 85007

Website: www.vovomeena.com

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.