National French Toast Day: 10 destinations for French toast in Phoenix

Who doesn't love French toast? Whether you’re visiting your favorite diner or jonesing for a sweet, late-night meal, French toast is virtually a universal breakfast choice. Topped with butter or drenched with syrup, French toast usually has a spot on a breakfast or brunch menu.
Because those delectable, sweet pieces of bread have fans everywhere, Nov. 28 is recognized as National French Toast Day. In the spirit of celebrating one of the tastiest days of the year, we’ve compiled a list of restaurants serving up French toast right here in Phoenix.
(In alphabetical order)
Breakfast Club (CityScape)
2 E. Jefferson Street
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Website: www.breakfastclub.us
Dick's Hideaway
6008 N. 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Website: http://richardsonsnm.com/dicks-hideaway/location/
The Henry
4455 E. Camelback Road
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Menu: http://places.singleplatform.com/the-henry-1/menu?ref=google
Jewel’s Bakery and Cafe
4041 E. Thomas Road
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Website: www.jewelsbakeryandcafe.com
Morning Glory Cafe
6106 S. 32nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Menu: www.yelp.com/menu/morning-glory-cafe-phoenix
Oink Cafe
4326 E. Cactus Road
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Website: www.oinkcafe.com
Original Breakfast House
13623 N. 32nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Website: www.originalbreakfasthouse.com
Pomegranate Cafe
4025 E. Chandler Boulevard #28
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Website: www.pomegranatecafe.com
Scramble, a breakfast & lunch joint
9832 N. 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Website: www.azscramble.com
Vovomeena
1515 7th Avenue, #170
Phoenix, AZ 85007
Website: www.vovomeena.com
