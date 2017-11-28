Investigation into Buckeye Police for false crime statistics

New accusations of corruption in the Buckeye Police Department, including tampering with crime statistics, and now the city is hiring an independent investigator to look into these claims.

This investigation really began because of a five-page letter to the city manager, from a group of Buckeye Police Department Employees.

They kept their identities hidden, but inside the letter are some serious accusations. Not only changing crime statistics, but also bullying, employee misconduct, a hostile work environment, and out-of-state affairs paid for by the departments’ budget.

"When we received the letter, we took these allegations very seriously, because we know our residents and the public have a right to know what is going on,” says Anne De Chance, City of Buckeye communications manager. “So we hired an independent investigator to thoroughly vet these allegations, to determine the validity of it.”

The letter details that some officers would change crimes to lesser offenses so the property value of their homes wouldn't go down, and to keep the overall crime in Buckeye lower than it really is.

Several residents say they feel uneasy if this is true.

“If I found out that the cops were doing that, not reporting them just so they could make the city sound safe, I'd be out of here,” says Alejandro Quinones who lives in Buckeye.

Hilda Rodriguez also lives in Buckeye and says while these allegations are scary if true, she feels safe where she lives. “I like it out here, I really do,” says Rodriguez. “It’s not as bad as sometimes people make it seem.”

The City couldn’t give many details as this is still an ongoing investigation and they’re not sure how long that will take.

