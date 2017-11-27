Graves of Arizona's fallen officers to be decorated with handmade wreaths

The pictures of fallen officers on the wall of honor. 27 Nov. 2017 (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 News)

Wreaths will be placed at the graves of fallen Arizona officers. 27 Nov. 2017 (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 News)

Of the 295 fallen officers in Arizona, Erin Morgan can name them all.

"I started researching every single one, I’ve read every single story, I know how every single one of them died,” said Morgan.

For the second year, she's made it her mission to place a handmade wreath on all of their graves.

"I’m from a law enforcement family, I have friends that were killed in the line of duty, I know how that pain feels,” she said.

But locating some of them has not been easy. Time has faded their memories.

She's had to dig as far back as the 1800s.

"Some of these men have been gone for so long their families are long gone as well."

Her ‘Fallen Heroes Wreath Program' is funded by donations.

Morgan’s also had help from a team of volunteers, who spent hours assembling wreaths.

Those memorials are now in boxes to be shipped and placed on the graves of our state's fallen officers this Saturday.

“Our fallen are never forgotten, and as long as we speak their names they will live forever," said Morgan.

More than 100 of those wreaths will be placed at the monument for fallen Arizona officers at the Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza in downtown Phoenix. They will be placed for officers who have been cremated or buried out of state, and for the graves that still need to be found.

Next year Morgan says she also plans to also make wreaths with red ribbons for fallen Arizona firefighters.

